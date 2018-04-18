Homage to Ney Matogrosso | Athens | To May 25

The Brazilian Embassy’s Casa do Brasil cultural center presents “Ney Matogrosso – A Primordial Revolutionary,” an exhibition of paintings by Greek artist Alkistis Michaelidou inspired by the Brazilian singer. The singer himself, an icon of contemporary Brazilian culture, will be present at the opening on Wednesday, April 18, at 7 p.m. The center is open Mondays to Fridays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Casa do Brasil, 23 Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.721.3039