Turkey’s EU minister takes dig at Kammenos

Turkey’s European Union Affairs Minister Omer Celik on Wednesday accused Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos of raising tensions between the two Aegean neighbors.

“Greek PM Tsipras said ‘Provocation and aggressiveness are not signs of power’,” Celik said in a tweet citing Alexis Tsipras’s remarks on the southeastern Aegean island of Kastellorizo Tuesday.

“His Minister of Defense should pay heed to this, memorize it and repeat it every day,” Celik added in the same tweet.

 

