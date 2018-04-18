US ambassador Pyatt visits Truman statue

US Ambassador to Athens Geoffrey Pyatt on Wednesday visited a statue of former US president Harry Truman in Athens after it was attacked by Greek communist party (KKE) supporters during a protest on Monday.

“As soon as I returned from Mt Athos, I stopped by to check on the Harry Truman statue – a symbol of the US-Greece alliance and a reminder of the American people’s generosity during Greece’s darkest days,” Pyatt said in a tweet that was accompanied by three photographs.

One of the images showed minor damage caused to the statue after one of the protesters used a grinder in an effort to bring it down.