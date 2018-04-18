Turkey’s aggression threatens country’s EU ambitions, Pavlopoulos warns

As Turkey disputed Greece’s territorial integrity over the eastern Aegean Imia islets, President Prokopis Pavlopoulos Wednesday warned that Ankara’s behavior was putting the country’s European Union membership ambitions at stake.



“We always want to have the best possible ties, we favor [Turkey’s] European prospects but this presupposes respect for the borders of the European Union as well as Greece,” Pavlopoulos said during a meeting with Estonian Defense Minister Juri Luik in Athens.



“We are not willing to make any concessions on this,” he said.