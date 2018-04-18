Britain following case of Greek soldiers detained in Turkey, ambassador says
The British government is keeping a close eye on developments regarding the issue of the two Greek soldiers detained in a maximum security prison in Edirne after trespassing into Turkish territory during a border patrol in early March, UK Ambassador to Greece Kate Smith has said.
Turkish authorities have yet to announce a trial date and the officers have not been formally charged.
Speaking to state broadcaster ERT, the ambassador added that Britain shared Athens’s concerns over rising tension in relations between Greece and Turkey.