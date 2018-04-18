Protesting migrants occupy square in Lesvos capital

About 200 migrants and refugees, most of them from Afghanistan, reportedly spent the night at the central square of Mytiline, capital of Lesvos island in the eastern Aegean, following a march Tuesday to protest delays in processing applications and living conditions at the notoriously overcrowded Moria hotspot.

On Wednesday, protesters briefly left the square following a request from municipal workers tasked with cleaning the area. However, despite calls by police authorities, they soon returned to the spot.



According to reports, more migrants from Moria are headed to Mytiline to join the protest.

