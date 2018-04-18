Germany lifts border checks on flights from Greece, report says
German authorities have lifted border checks on flights coming from Greece, ARD television said citing an AFP report.
German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has reportedly informed the European Commission of the decision, while announcing a six-month extension of checks at the Austrian border.
Germany, a founding member of the 26-country visa-free Schengen zone, cited security and irregular migration as the main reasons for extending border checks.