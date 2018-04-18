Traditional Seeds & Plants | Athens | April 22

Gardeners can find and learn about rare Greek varieties at the Traditional Seed & Plant Spring Festival, organized for the third year in a row by the Avli association, on Sunday, April 22. The members of Avli are a font of information about traditional varieties as well as organic farming, and work hard to find, preserve and share rare seeds. The event takes place from 10.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Alsos Miteras in Aghia Varvara (entrance via Dimitri Gounari St). Admission is free.

