Athens hits back at EC for saying FYROM name solution close

Athens on Wednesday hit back at the European enlargement commissioner for saying a solution to the “Macedonia” name talks is within reach, noting that the decision was not one for Brussels to make.

“Regarding the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, there is still a long way to go in covering the gap created by the backsliding in recent years,” Greece’s Foreign Ministry said, noting that FYROM’s “stability and progress are of vital interest to Greece.”

“This is the seventh time the country has received a positive recommendation from the European Commission,” it said. “Nevertheless, once again it must be made clear to all sides that the decisions are not made by the Commission but by the Council, where Greece has set out its positions clearly.”

Earlier Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn said he was optimistic a solution could be found in the coming weeks, adding that Skopje was “doing good work.”