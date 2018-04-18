Pyrgos-Patras motorway gets green light from Commission

A motorway linking the cities of Pyrgos and Patras in the northwestern Peloponnese will be funded with 293 million euros from the EU's Cohesion Fund, after the project received the green light from the European Commission on Wednesday.



Located on the Trans-European Transport network (TEN-T), the new road will ensure faster and safer travel, the Commission said in a press release



The motorway, with a total length of 75 km, was initially part of the Olympia Odos project, the road axis linking Elefsina, Corinth, Patras, Pyrgos and Tsakona in Messinia. However the project was divided in sections at the end of 2013, after the concession agreement was revised. It is expected to be completed in 3.5 years.



"I am proud that Cohesion Policy funds can contribute to this major infrastructure project. It will significantly improve road safety in Achaia and Ilea," Commissioner for Regional policy Corina Cretu said.



"And by completing the motorway network around Patras, the regional capital and the third largest Greek city, it will offer new economic opportunities in the region as well as better transport connections, not only within the country, but also with neighbouring member-states," she added.

The EU-funded project also includes the necessary associated infrastructure, such as bridges and underpasses, as well as works to facilitate access to the motorway from residential or agricultural properties, with 130 km of new or upgraded dirt roads.