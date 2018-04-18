ATHEX: Benchmark extends its rising streak

For the first time in 2018 the Greek bourse benchmark chalked up five consecutive days of growth, as Wednesday’s roller coaster of a session ended with blue chip buyers on top again, lured mainly by bank stocks, which continued to rally. However, the majority of stocks ended the day in the red.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 842.34 points, adding 0.65 percent to Tuesday’s 836.94 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.79 percent to 2,173.23 points.

The banks index improved 2.85 percent, driven mainly by Eurobank (up 3.16 percent). National grew 2.87 percent, Alpha increased 2.83 percent and Piraeus ascended 2.40 percent.

Mytilineos posted a 2.62 percent rise and Hellenic Petroleum climbed 2.38 percent. Coca-Cola HBC continued to fall, shedding 1.11 percent, and GEK Terna conceded 1.50 percent.

In total 52 stocks enjoyed gains, 58 registered losses and 28 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 67.5 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 81 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 0.92 percent to close at 68.14 points.