Bronchoscope worth 11,000 euros stolen from hospital

Unidentified robbers made off with a bronchoscope worth some 11,000 euros from the capital’s Alexandra General Hospital, it emerged on Wednesday.



The hospital’s director reported the theft of the instrument, which is used to examine patients’ airways, to Athens police, who launched a search for the robbers.



The bronchoscope is believed to have been taken from the hospital’s pulmonology department between April 7 and 16.



Last year police traced the theft of medical equipment from another Athens hospital, Aghios Savvas, to a Columbian ring.