ND leader meets with Greek mayors as polls are called

Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Wednesday night with New Democracy and pro-ND mayors from around Greece to discuss the conservative party’s strategy in the runup to local elections.



The meeting came as Interior Minister Panos Skourletis told a Central Union of Greek Municipalities (KEDE) conference that the polls would take place on the second Sunday of October 2019, with a system of simple proportional representation.



The leftist-led government has said it is planning to implement the same system in national elections as part of its upcoming electoral reform.



Responding to the announcement, Mitsotakis, who will be addressing the KEDE conference on Thursday, accused the government of using local elections to “create chaos” and score points as it will be defeated in national polls – which ND believes will take place before October 2019.