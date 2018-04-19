Greece is already at the center of political developments in Turkey and there is no doubt that this interest will grow ahead of early elections in June.



Anything to do with Greece is a hot topic, unfortunately, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is investing heavily in nationalism.



What is required from Athens, meanwhile, is gravity, restraint and calm determination, which means, at the very least, that government officials need to stop making contradictory statements.



We need consensus, but this needs to start in the ranks of the administration.