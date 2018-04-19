Tender for new identity cards ‘a matter of days,’ says minister

The tender to issue new, more secure identity cards in Greece that will meet the standards and technical specifications of European Union countries will be announced “in a matter of days, and not weeks,” Alternate Minister for Citizens Protection Nikos Toskas said on Thursday, during a debate in parliament.

Asked by New Democracy’s parliamentary spokesman Makis Voridis on the issue, the minister said the government has already completed the technical work and will invite EU companies to participate in the tender.



The EU is pushing for an overhaul of ID issuing system to target terrorism and curb the spread of fake documents.



As a member-state of the EU, Greece has been obliged since 2000 to upgrade its ID cards but has yet to overhaul the current system.