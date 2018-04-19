European Parliament calls for swift release of two Greek soldiers

The European Parliament approved on Thursday with an overwhelming majority a resolution calling on Turkey to swiftly conclude the judicial process and release the two Greek soldiers detained in a maximum security prison in Edirne since early March.

The motion, which passed with 607 votes in favour, seven against and 18 abstentions, also called on the European Council, the Commission, the European External Action Service and all EU member states “to show solidarity with Greece and call for the immediate release of the two Greek soldiers in any contacts or communications with Turkish leaders and authorities, in the spirit of international law and good neighborly relations.”

“This is a loud slap for Erdogan’s leadership,” EP Vice-President and SYRIZA MEP Dimitris Papadimoulis said in a tweet after the vote.

The result of the vote was also shared by New Democracy MEP and party spokesperson Maria Spyraki in a tweet.

The soldiers were arrested after accidently crossing into Turkish territory during a regular border patrol last month. No official charges have been filed against them.