Outview Film Festival | Athens | To April 25

Running through April 25 at the Greek Film Archive, the Outview Festival celebrates diversity and equality with a selection of films from around the world that explore movements and trends that have redefined approaches to gender, old age and otherness. Tickets cost 5 euros per screening or 10 euros per day. For details, visit www.outview.gr or call the venue.

Greek Film Archive, 48 Iera Odos &

Megalou Alexandrou, Kerameikos,

tel 210.361.2046