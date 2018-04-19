WHAT’S ON |

 
WHAT'S ON

Outview Film Festival | Athens | To April 25

TAGS: Film

Running through April 25 at the Greek Film Archive, the Outview Festival celebrates diversity and equality with a selection of films from around the world that explore movements and trends that have redefined approaches to gender, old age and otherness. Tickets cost 5 euros per screening or 10 euros per day. For details, visit www.outview.gr or call the venue.

Greek Film Archive, 48 Iera Odos &
Megalou Alexandrou, Kerameikos,
tel 210.361.2046

