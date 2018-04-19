Record Store Day | Athens | April 21
Online
The Homcore music store celebrates global Record Store Day, which is aimed at promoting the culture of the independently owned record store, with a special sale of used vinyl albums brought in for the occasion and DJ sets. Doors open at 11 a.m. and close at 10.30 p.m., and admission is free.
Homcore, 38 Voulis, Syntagma,
tel 215.515.9757