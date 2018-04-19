Warhaus | Athens & Thessaloniki | April 20 & 21

Maarten Devoldere, frontman of Belgian rock act Balthazar comes to Greece in his solo alter ego as Warhaus to perform the moody rock that has seen fans liken him to Nick Cave, Tom Waits and Leonard Cohen, as part of the promo tour for his new self-titled album. He will play the Gagarin 205 venue in Athens on Friday and We in Thessaloniki on Saturday. Tickets for both concerts can be purchased on www.viva.gr.

Gagarin 205, 205 Liosion,

tel 211.411.2500;

We, 20 Tritis Septemvriou,

tel 2310.284.700