Athens mayor opposes state-run urban revamp company

Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis on Thursday expressed his staunch opposition to a government plan to establish a state agency that would be responsible for carrying out gentrification projects in the city center worth millions of euros.

Speaking at a meeting of the country's Central Union of Greek Municipalities (KEDE) in Athens, Kaminis said the draft law on the planned agency is a “shoddy piece of work” that undercuts the municipality's authority.

The Athens mayor is to present his arguments against the legislation to lawmakers in Parliament on Friday.