Trolley bus, Proastiakos service to be affected next week by stoppages

Getting around Athens will be that much harder next week as trolley bus and Proastiakos suburban railway drivers have both announced stoppages.

On Wednesday, the capital will not have any trolley bus services from noon to 5 p.m. as workers attend a general assembly that had been postponed.

On Thursday, employees at Trainose will walk off the job from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to protest the company's privatization, in the process affecting the suburban railway and metro services to and from Athens International Airport.