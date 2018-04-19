Migrants protest conditions at Lesvos camps

A municipal worker in Mytilene, the main port of Lesvos, hoses down a central square on Thursday. Migrants have been gathering in the square since Tuesday to protest overcrowding at state-run reception centers and demanding to be allowed to leave the island. A Council of State decision this week lifts a ban restricting migrants to the islands while they await the outcome of their asylum applications, but it only applies for new arrivals, not the thousands of migrants currently cooped up in the camps. [Eurokinissi]