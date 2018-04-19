After a brief lull, efforts to settle the name dispute between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) will resume on Wednesday, April 25, when foreign ministers will hold talks in Vienna.

Nikos Kotzias and Nikola Dimitrov will also meet with United Nations mediator Matthew Nimetz, who is said to be trying to iron out differences between the two sides.

On Wednesday, Kotzias said there was not enough time for FYROM to join NATO at the alliance’s summit on July 11-12, citing technical reasons – most importantly that Skopje intends to put any deal reached to a referendum. However, name talks are expected to continue even if the July deadline is missed.