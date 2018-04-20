NEWS |

 
NEWS

UNICEF terminates cooperation with local chapter

TAGS: Charity

The United Nations children’s agency UNICEF has terminated its cooperation with the Hellenic National Committee, established in Greece as an independent non-government organization, after an audit revealed financial irregularities, Kathimerini reports.

UNICEF officials said the organization planned to resume its operations in the country following a radical reform of the Greece-based committee.

Decisions are to be finalized over the next couple of months.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 