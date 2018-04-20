UNICEF terminates cooperation with local chapter
The United Nations children’s agency UNICEF has terminated its cooperation with the Hellenic National Committee, established in Greece as an independent non-government organization, after an audit revealed financial irregularities, Kathimerini reports.
UNICEF officials said the organization planned to resume its operations in the country following a radical reform of the Greece-based committee.
Decisions are to be finalized over the next couple of months.