Kouvelis says tension to continue after Erdogan calls snap polls

TAGS: Defense, Diplomacy

Greece’s Alternate Defense Minister Fotis Kouvelis has expressed concern that tension in the Aegean will persist following the decision by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to call a snap election for June 24.

“This climate of tension – tension which often escalates – fuels and serves a specific climate within Turkey that is in Erdogan’s interest,” Kouvelis told Skai TV on Friday.

Kouvelis added that although he did not believe Ankara would choose to stage a military incident in the Aegean, he was nevertheless concerned that the spike in Turkey’s provocations increased the likelihood of an “accident.”

