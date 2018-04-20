Turkey slams Council of State decision on Turkish serviceman

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has slammed a decision by the Council of State on Thursday ordering the release of one of the eight Turkish servicemen who have sought political asylum in Greece, accusing Athens of “protecting the coup plotters.”



The court ordered that the man remain under tight security at an undisclosed location amid fears for his safety.



Although the court’s decision related to only one of the eight Turkish servicemen, as the asylum process for the other seven is in the very early stages, it is expected to apply to the other seven.

The same court is expected to consider whether to grant the servicemen asylum on May 3.

Thursday’s ruling prompted an angry response in much of the Turkish media. Hurriyet described it as “scandalous” and Milliyet as “yet another provocative move by Greece.”