Russian Ballet Stars | Athens | April 20-22

Stars of Russia's legendary Bolshoi and Mariinsky ballet companies will be performing selections from classic repertory ballets at the Athens Concert Hall from April 20 to 22. Shows are scheduled to start at 8 p.m., with an additional performances scheduled at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 21, due to high demand. Tickets cost 32-70 euros and are selling out fast.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr