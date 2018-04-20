Businessman shot during Kifissia burglary dies

Α 52-year-old businessman who was shot by burglars in his house in the northern Athens suburb of Kifissia on April 2 succumbed to his injuries on Friday, the "Giorgos Gennimatas" hospital that treated him said in an announcement.



Alexandros Stamatiades underwent at least two rounds of life-saving surgery for multiple injuries sustained after being shot twice and receiving blows to the head with a heavy metal object.



He had remained in life support for 19 days in hospital and developed a cerebral edema a week ago, according to state broadcaster ERT.



The citizen protection ministry and the Greek police expressed their condolences to the family.



"The arrest of criminals who take lives is a top priority for the Greek Police and a commitment to continue its efforts until the perpetrators are brought to Justice," the ministry announcement said.



The police investigation is ongoing and the perpetrators remain at large.