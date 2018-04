The 360 cocktail bar has invited 17 top mixologists and 20 bartenders from Athens's burgeoning cocktail scene to present their perfect Aegean cocktail at a one-day festival dedicated to the theme of localization. Tickets to the event, which runs from 1 to 10 p.m., cost 15 euros at the door or 10 euros from www.viva.gr, and include three complimentary cocktails.

360, 2 Ifestou, Monastiraki,

tel 210.321.0006