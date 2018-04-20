Travel Fest | Athens | April 21 & 22

Greece's first festival dedicated to travel opens at the Dais Cultural Center on Saturday. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both days, visitors will be able to talk to travel professionals showcasing their services and programs, purchase a range of associated gadgets, as well as see presentations by travel associations and travel buffs on adventures they have organized or are planning to organize, including motorcycle tours in Africa, cycling around Asia and conquering Mount Everest, among others. Tickets costs 7 euros per day or 10 euros for both days or two people, and can be purchased at www.viva.gr.

Dais Cultural Center, 151 Mesogeion,

Paradisos, tel 210.618.6060