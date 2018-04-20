Alexis Akrithakis | Athens | To June 3

“The Stories of Alexis Akrithakis” pays tribute to the pioneering Greek artist’s fascination with the written word by bringing together some of his more narrative pieces, as well as books, stories and notes. Part of events for Athens World Book Capital 2018, the exhibition at the Municipal Arts Center runs through June 3. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Athens Municipal Arts Center,

Vassilissis Sofias Avenue, Eleftherias Park,

tel 210.722.4028