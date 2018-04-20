Fifteen employees at KAT trauma hospital indicted

A council of appeals court judges has indicted 15 employees of the KAT hospital in northern Athens, including surgeons and managerial staff, for the alleged systematic overpricing of bone grafts in the period from 2009 to 2011.



The suspects face charges of breach of duty that resulted in 150,000 euros’ worth of losses to the state.

According to the case file, the doctors and managers in question procured bone grafts from private companies of their choice which in some cases were used on patients that did not need surgery.