Migrants transferred from Thessaloniki square to facility

Migrants who had been camping out in Thessaloniki’s central Aristotelous Square since Thursday were transferred to a state-run reception facility in nearby Diavata by bus on Friday. The sight of migrants at squares in the northern city has become increasingly common amid a spike in arrivals from the Greek-Turkish land border. Meanwhile, migrants continued to camp in the main square of Lesvos’s port city of Mytilene on Friday, protesting conditions at reception centers and demanding their transfer to the mainland. More than 3,500 migrants have entered Greece by land and sea this month. [ANA-MPA]