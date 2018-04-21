The main suspects in the murder of a 52-year-old businessman who was shot by burglars in his home in the northern Athens suburb of Kifissia on April 2 are members of an Albanian gang who were arrested for thefts and burglaries in Attica three years ago and were recently released from jail.

The victim succumbed to his injuries on Friday after 19 days in intensive care, the hospital where he was being treated said.



Police investigators appear certain that the perpetrators have been arrested in the past for similar crimes and after searching through their online records, they have limited the number of their suspects.



Alexandros Stamatiades underwent at least two rounds of lifesaving surgery for multiple injuries sustained after being shot twice and receiving blows to the head with a heavy metal object.



State broadcaster ERT reported he had developed a cerebral edema a week ago.



The Citizens’ Protection Ministry and the Hellenic Police expressed their condolences to the family. “The arrest of criminals who take lives is a top priority for the police which is committed to continuing efforts until the perpetrators are brought to justice,” the ministry said.