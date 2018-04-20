ATHEX: Bourse index ascends over 4 pct in week

The Greek stock market ended its six-day rising streak on Friday after a mixed session that did however see banks and mid-caps finish the week with fresh gains, while the closing auctions offset earlier losses. Observers view the benchmark’s dip as entirely expected.



The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 844.70 points, shedding 0.47 percent from Thursday’s 848.71 points. On a weekly basis it expanded 4.16 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.46 percent to 2,180.26 points, while mid-caps improved 0.51 percent and small-caps rose 0.83 percent.

The banks index grew 0.13 percent, as Eurobank added 0.82 percent and Alpha climbed 0.56 percent, while National gave up 0.31 percent and Piraeus conceded 1.74 percent. Sarantis fell 3.40 percent, Mytilineos was down 2.66 percent and Hellenic Petroleum decreased 2.10 percent.

In total 54 stocks posted gains, 55 registered losses and 29 ended unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 59.4 million euros, down from Thursday’s 82 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index slipped 0.32 percent to 68.46 points.