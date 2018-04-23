MEPs to inspect facilities for unaccompanied refugee minors

European lawmakers Michaela Sojdrova and Julie Girling from the European People’s Party are set to visit Athens and the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos this week to inspect conditions at facilities housing unaccompanied migrant and refugee children.

In Athens on Monday, the European Parliament representatives will meet with Greek officials and representatives of international organizations dealing with this particular issue before visiting a migrant center in Elaionas, near central Athens, and European border agency Frontex’s office in Piraeus.

On Tuesday, they will travel to Lesvos to inspect the Moria reception and processing center. It was not clear whether Sunday night's clashes on the island would affect the visit.