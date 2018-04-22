PPC protest action may lead to brief electricity outages

The union representing workers at the state-run Public Power Corporation (PPC) will start what it said would be a string of 48-hour strikes in the early hours of Monday, which may lead to brief power stoppages in parts of the country.

GENOP said the action is in protest at the sale of two of the company’s lignite-powered plants, which will be put to tender by the end of May.

“The point is for the people to understand that something is happening. If the power doesn’t go off for a single minute, then this is all pointless,” GENOP’s president, Giorgos Adamidis, said in an attempt to explain the action.