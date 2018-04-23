Athens water supplier EYDAP is among 20 companies taking part in the European Union’s Intcatch program, which aims to revolutionize water quality monitoring by using robotic boats with innovative sensors.

“The remote controlled boats will scan the lake two to three times a week, allowing us to know immediately if there is a problem somewhere,” EYDAP’s director of Research and Development, Timos Lytras said, explaining that the program will initially be implemented at Lake Yliki in the prefecture of Viotia, a key reservoir supplying the Greek capital.

“Right now, EYDAP checks the water quality at its reservoirs by taking samples eight times a year... which is sufficient for ensuring the quality of the water,” Lytras explains.

“However, if there are indications of a problem, we have to go out onto the lake in a boat, which makes it hard to locate what you’re looking for.”



Trials at Yliki are expected to start in September.