Junta anniversary marked at anti-dictatorship museum

Two men watch the president of Greece’s association of prisoners and exiles of the 1967-74 military junta (SFEA), Costas Mantaios, deliver an address on Saturday, on the 51st anniversary of the coup. Mantaios was speaking from the balcony of the Museum of Anti-Dictatorial and Democratic Resistance in Athens, located in a building used by the colonels’ regime for interrogations. ‘The tragic consequences of the criminal coup of April 21, 1967, remain indelibly etched on our historical memory,’ Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos said in a statement marking the anniversary. [Simela Pantzartzi/ANA-MPA]