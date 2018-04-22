Turkey should understand how independent justice works, says ND

Main opposition New Democracy on Sunday called on Turkey to understand how an independent justice system works, in response to comments by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who reportedly suggested exchanging the two detained Greek soldiers with the eight Turkish servicemen who fled to Greece after the failed coup attempt in 2016.



“Turkey must finally understand what independent justice means in a state where there’s rule of law, like Greece,” the party said in a press release.



“And the prime minister and his government must reflect on the consequences of the inexcusable sloppiness and thoughtlessness with which they handle national issues,” it added.