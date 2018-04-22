Foreign ministry condemns paint attack against French embassy

The foreign ministry condemned on Sunday the paint attack against the French embassy and consulate in Athens by self-proclaimed anarchist group Rouvikonas, saying all action is taken to bring those responsible to justice.



“We unequivocally condemn the damages caused by members of an anti-establishment group on the French embassy by throwing paint,” the ministry said.



“Such unacceptable actions do not affect the friendship between Greece and France, nor the ties between our peoples,” it added.