MONDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its provisional data on the execution of the 2017 state budget.

The food and drink exhibition Foodex runs at Syntagma metro station to Wednesday. (Info: www.foodex-retail.gr)

Listed company NBG Pangaea holds its annual general meeting.

TUESDAY

The SAP Now Athens 2018 event takes place at the Athens Concert Hall, Vassilissis Sofias & 1 Kokkali. (Info: events.sap.com/gr)

Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis launches the Athens Science Festival at 6.15 p.m. at Technopolis (100 Pireos, Gazi). To Sunday. (Info: athens-science-festival.gr)

The Embassy of Israel and the Athens-Macedonian News Agency organize a discussion on “The East Mediterranean and the Middle East in the Trump Era,” with Haaretz newspaper Editor-in-Chief Aluf Benn, at the Ianos bookstore, 24 Stadiou, at 12.30 p.m. In English.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) releases its Q1 readings of new house construction costs indexes.

Athens-listed Paperpack will hold its annual general meeting.

WEDNESDAY

Trolley buses in Athens will hold a work stoppage from 12 to 5 p.m.

The Center for European Constitutional Law holds a seminar titled “A New Profession: Data Protection Manager,” at 43 Academias, Athens, from 3.30 to 8.30 p.m. (Info: 210.362.3089, www.cecl.gr)

Praxi Network organizes an event on “Innovation & Women’s Entrepreneurship: New instruments and prospects,” at the B&M Theocharakis Foundation for the Fine Arts & Music, 9 Vassilissis Sofias, Athens. (Info: 210.360.7690, praxinetwork.gr)

Athens-listed companies Akritas, European Reliance and Frigoglass will issue their financial results for 2017.

Listed firms OPAP, Sunlight, Autohellas and Mermeren will hold general meetings of their shareholders.

THURSDAY

Railway staff hold a work stoppage from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., affecting the Proastiakos suburban railway and the Doukissis Plakentias-Athens Airport section of the Athens metro.

European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker makes an official visit to Greece, where he will meet with leading Greek officials and address lawmakers in Parliament.

The European Biotechnology Congress 2018 opens at the Metropolitan Hotel, 385 Syngrou, Paleo Faliro, southern Athens. To Saturday. (Info: eurobiotech2018.eu)

The E-Shops Expo opens at Syntagma metro station. To Saturday. (Info: 210.924.5577, www.eshopsexpo.gr)

The Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EBEA) hosts on event on “The Economy of Uzbekistan” at 7 Academias, starting at 2 p.m. (Info: 210.338.2252, www.acci.gr)

The Freskon fruit and vegetable show opens at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center. To Saturday. (Info: freskon.helexpo.gr)

Public Power Corporation and Tropaia Holdings will release their financial results for last year.

FRIDAY

The Programmatic Advertising Conference 2018 takes place at the Maroussi Plaza Amphitheater, 3A Frangoklissias, Maroussi, northern Athens. (Info: programmatic.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its February data on road accidents.

Athens-listed companies Bitros and Logismos will issue their 2017 financial results.

Sarantis and Hellenic Sugar Industry hold their annual general meetings.

SATURDAY

The ninth Pagritia Ekthesi, an annual exhibition showcasing Cretan products and services in Thessaloniki, opens at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center and runs to May 6. (Info: pagritiaekthesi.gr)