Alternate defense minister refutes Turkish adviser’s flag claims

Alternate Defense Minister Fotis Kouvelis on Monday refuted claims made by an adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Turkish soldiers took down Greek flags from a cluster of islets in the southeastern Aegean that are disputed by Ankara.

“There is no such video,” Kouvelis said in response to claims by Erdogan adviser Yigit Bulut that the “secret operation” has been captured on video and that this video has been sent to Greek authorities.

Bulut made the claims in an interview with TRT television, where he also said that a war with Greece would be “like an adult hitting a baby in a crib.”