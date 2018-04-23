Two policemen in hospital after Athens eviction attack

Two police officers were being treated at an Athens hospital on Monday after being attacked in the course of an eviction in the downtown neighborhood of Aghios Panteleimonas.

One of the officers was cut with a sharp object and the other was splashed with nitric acid when they helped a bailiff execute an eviction order against a hoarder in a ground-floor apartment on Lemesos Street.

The tenant, who reportedly claims to be a scrap metal collector, lashed out at the officers when they turned up on his doorstep. He has been arrested.

The exact extent of the officers’ injuries was not known.