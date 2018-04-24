Athens takes center stage in honor of literary greats
Athens on Monday started its one-year tenure as the World Book Capital, during which time it will host more than 250 book-related events across the city.
The World Book Capital title is awarded to a different city each year as part of UNESCO’s initiative to pay tribute to two giants of world literature, William Shakespeare and Miguel de Cervantes, who died on the same day – April 23, 1616.
Athens was officially inaugurated on Monday by Mayor Giorgos Kaminis in a special ceremony at the Acropolis Museum in the presence of President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.
Cultural events also took place in the evening on Dionysiou Areopagitou Street, a pedestrian walkway just south of the Acropolis, and the Herod Atticus Theater.