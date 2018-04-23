Muggers who tried to assault two women caught

Three men have been charged with the attempted sexual assault and robbery of two women on Strefi Hill in the Exarchia district of Athens, authorities said on Monday.



According to police, the Algerian nationals robbed the women at gunpoint and tried to molest them but were pushed back.



They were arrested later in the day as they tried to rob an elderly man, again with a gun, in central Kaningos Square. All three appeared before a prosecutor.