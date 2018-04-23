Kotzias, Dimitrov to hold new meeting on Wednesday

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias will meet on Wednesday with his counterpart, Nikola Dimitrov, in Vienna, to continue talks on the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), with UN mediator Matthew Nimetz.



The last meeting between the two foreign ministers, which aim at resolving the decades-old name dispute, was held in Ohrid, on April 12, when they announced they had made progress on various issues and more meetings were planned.