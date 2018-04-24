While around half of the capital’s aging bus fleet languishes in depots across the city, the Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) is planning to use 30 million euros in funds from the Attica Regional Authority for the purchase of another 92 state-of-the-art buses, including 12 electric ones, that will meet EURO VI emission standards.

To this end, OASA is reportedly planning to soon launch an open electronic international tender.

At the moment, OSY, the public company responsible for running buses and trolley buses in Athens, has a fleet of 2,023 buses, of which only 950 are on the streets.

The remainder are sidelined in depots as most cannot be repaired or maintained because of a shortage of spare parts and staff due to a lack of funds.

These shortages have led to bus routes being reduced by 30 percent in the last three years while delays have increased significantly.