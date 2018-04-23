The appeals committee of the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) announced on Monday that PAOK's appeal against the decision that saw it lose the league game against AEK and get points knocked off its league tally is rejected, meaning that AEK is now formally and mathematically the new champion of the Super League, enjoying an eight-point lead with two games left.

No fewer than 43 days after the infamous game between PAOK and AEK in Thessaloniki on March 11, when PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis protested at the referee flashing a handgun in his hip holster, the EPO committee issued its verdict that seals the fate of the league.

The original decision, by the disciplinary committee of the Super League, had provided for AEK to win the match 3-0, for PAOK to get three points deducted from this season and two from next, and for Savvidis to get a three-year stadium ban.

PAOK reacted stating it will appeal the verdict in a third degree, at the arbitration court of EPO, but it is unlikely anything can change there without any new evidence.

Such was PAOK’s dismay at the announcement of Monday’s decision that Savvidis’s son, Giorgos Savvidis, stated that PAOK will reconsider whether it will contest the Greek Cup final against AEK on May 12. However, failure to play the final would have serious ramifications for the Thessaloniki giant.