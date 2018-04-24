Fulbright scholars celebrate program’s 70th anniversary

On the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Fulbright international educational exchange program in Greece, President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Monday received dozens of Greek and American Fulbright graduates and board members at the Presidential Mansion for a ceremony during which he praised the program’s contribution to ‘promoting academia and culture.’ US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt (center) described the Fulbright program in Greece as ‘a symbol of the importance our nations place on education.’ Artemis Zenetou, executive director of the Fulbright Foundation in Greece (3rd from left), also addressed the gathering. Since 1948, more than 5,500 Greeks and Americans have received scholarships from the Fulbright Foundation in Greece. [Nikos Kokkalias]